Betty Gene "Gene" Putnam Frix, 92, passed away peacefully at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Calhoun on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Gene lived a life filled with love and service to others as a career educator and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and sister.
Gene was born in Cohutta on August 9, 1928, the younger daughter of Robert Lee and Florence Putnam. Her childhood stories of growing up on a farm with parents who were both farmers and educators were a delight for her children and grandchildren. Gene graduated from Cohutta High School in 1945, in the same class as her high school sweetheart and future husband Howard Frix, son of Roy Frix and Genearle Wolfe Frix. Upon high school graduation Gene attended West Georgia College in Carrollton, and later completed her degree program in Early Childhood Education at the University of Georgia in Athens.
In the tradition of both of her parents and her surviving daughter, Karen, Gene dedicated her professional life to public education in Georgia. Because Howard’s career took them to various points across the state, she served Georgia children in Whitfield County, Polk County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Commerce City, and Crisp County Schools… retiring with 40 years of service. After retirement, Gene often spoke of the children whose lives she impacted and of the colleagues she cherished and never turned down an opportunity to volunteer in her grandson Nathan’s classroom.
Gene is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Howard E. Frix; her eldest daughter, Susanne Frix Garrison; parents, Robert Lee and Florence Boyd Putnam; her sister and brother-in-law, Sara Putnam Brooker and Edgar L. Brooker; and her father- and mother-in-law, Roy and Genearle Frix.
Survivors honoring Gene’s legacy are her daughter Karen Frix Faircloth and husband Hugh Tyner; her son Roy Howard (Howie) Frix and wife Brigitte; adored grandsons, Steve J. Garrison Jr. and wife Julie, Nathan R. Faircloth and wife Kelly, and Matthew Frix; great-grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth (Hannah) Garrison, Leah Grace (Leah) Garrison, Eden Delaney (Edie) Faircloth, Fitz Berenger (Bear) Faircloth and Montgomery Ryan (Mo) Faircloth; and a special part of Gene’s life, Ray M. Faircloth.
Because Howard was an only child and Gene had only one sister, Sara’s children and grandchildren held very special places in the heart of “Aunt Gene”, Robert H. (Bob) Brooker and wife Janet, Gena Brooker Kinnamon and husband Jim, Mara Brooker Cobble and husband Danny, Allen Brooker and wife Dawn, Edward “Eddie” Brooker and wife Tanya, Hannah Brooker Smith, Kris Kinnamon, Kevin Kinnamon, Klif Kinnamon, Jennifer Cobble Simmons, Michelle Cobble Southerland, Adam Cobble (deceased), Jeremy Brooker, Joshua Brooker, Sara Joy Brooker, Sam Dallaire, Joanna Brooker, Sarah Dallaire, Jonathan Brooker, Blake Brooker and Ben Brooker.
The extended Frix family is thankful for the wonderful caretakers that provided care for both Gene and sister Sara during their aging years, especially Michelle Brown who carried “Miss Gene” through the pandemic when even family was not allowed to visit. We also wish to thank Morning Pointe of Calhoun and Homespun Hospice for their care and demonstrations of true love and support.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Julian Peeples Funeral Home, 2801 Cleveland Hwy., Dalton, from 1 until 3 p.m.
Funeral service: Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the chapel at Julian Peeples Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gene’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Georgia, the Whitfield Education Foundation, or Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
You may leave the family a message of comfort at www.julianpeeples.com. Funeral arrangements are by Julian Peeples Funeral Home, 2801 Cleveland Hwy., Dalton, Ga. For more information, please call 706-259-7455.
