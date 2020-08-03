JEFFERSON - Betty Heavner Starr, 90, Jefferson, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2020 at her residence.
She was born March 31, 1930 in Hildebran, North Carolina to the late George Washington and Hazel Kathleen Propst Heavner. A former resident of Jacksonville, Florida, she was a member of the Winder First Baptist Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Starr was preceded by her husband, Hal Eugene Starr on March 11, 2020.
Surviving family members include children, Nita (Jeff Wilmoth) Starr and Freda Starr; grandchildren, Danny (Janelle) Jackson, Christie Jackson, Chelsea Prevatt, Rachel (Cory) Bramlett, Maggie McGhee, Jessica (Matthew) Burgess, Amanda (Ben) Campbell and Abby Wilmoth; great-grandchildren, Mac Jackson, Zeke Jackson and Lydia Burgess.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sheridan House, Family Ministries, 1700 Flamingo Road, Davie, Fla. 33325.
Interment was in Jacksonville Memory Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
