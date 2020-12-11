Betty Ingram, 90, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
The native and life-long resident of Madison County was born August 23, 1930 to the late Grady Fouche and Eva Epps Fouche. Betty graduated from Madison County High School and was a lifetime member of Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women. Betty worked many years as a salesperson with Brownstone Fashions and Davidson’s Department Store, before retiring.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Ingram; brother, Willard Fouche; and son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Reatha Ingram.
Betty is survived by her son, Rick Ingram and his wife, Brenda, Nicholson; four grandchildren, Brian Ingram, Washington; Brice Ingram and his wife, Melanie; Kim Ingram; and Kevin Ingram and his wife, Laura, all of Madison County; nine great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Private graveside funeral service: Thursday, December 10, 2020 in Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Andy Hargrove officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, 6625 Nowhere Road, Hull, Ga. 30646.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
