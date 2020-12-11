Betty Ingram, 90, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

The native and life-long resident of Madison County was born August 23, 1930 to the late Grady Fouche and Eva Epps Fouche. Betty graduated from Madison County High School and was a lifetime member of Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women. Betty worked many years as a salesperson with Brownstone Fashions and Davidson’s Department Store, before retiring.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Ingram; brother, Willard Fouche; and son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Reatha Ingram.

Betty is survived by her son, Rick Ingram and his wife, Brenda, Nicholson; four grandchildren, Brian Ingram, Washington; Brice Ingram and his wife, Melanie; Kim Ingram; and Kevin Ingram and his wife, Laura, all of Madison County; nine great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Private graveside funeral service: Thursday, December 10, 2020 in Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Andy Hargrove officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, 6625 Nowhere Road, Hull, Ga. 30646.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of December 13-19

