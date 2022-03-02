LULA - Betty Jane Haff Davidson, 82, Lula, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
Born in Tallulah Falls on September 15, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Mansfield Haff and Ethel Katherine Harvey Haff. Mrs. Davidson was an LPN at Northeast Georgia Medical Center for many years. Betty enjoyed collecting antique dolls and was a member of Enon Baptist Church. She loved her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ben Davis Haff and Bill Haff; twin sister, Bobbie Haff; and sister, Pat Albanese.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Jack W. Davidson, Lula; sons, Mike (Jackie) Davidson, Alto, and James “Jamie” (Kay) Davidson, Flowery Branch; grandchildren, Christine (Clint) Garner, Stephanie (John Michael) Farina, Will (Susanna) Davidson, Marissa Davidson, Thor (Hannah) Smith, Zack Smith and Taylor (Mark) Maynard; great-grandchildren, Emmie Garner, Willow Garner and Walker Vincent Farina; sisters, Martha Suggs, Gainesville, and Sandra (Mike) Couch, Cleveland; sisters-in-law, Elise Wade, Lula, and Juanita Wilbanks, Lula; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Barbara Hermann, Gainesville.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart with the Revs. Leon Miller and Scott Collett officiating. Interment will follow at Enon Baptist Church Cemetery in Alto.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.
