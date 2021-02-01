Betty Jane Pulliam West, 92, formerly of Sutton Way, Elberton, wife of the late Broadus Kenneth West, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Magnolia Estates Assisted Living in Winder.
Mrs. West was born in Elbert County on October 3, 1928, daughter of the late Joe Johnson Pulliam and Etta Mae Norman Pulliam. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Elberton and a bookkeeper having retired from Elberton Granite Turning Works after 33 years of service.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Jay Robinson; and siblings, Barbara Ayers, Joe Pulliam and Norman "Bud" Pulliam.
Survivors include her children, James K. West and his wife Myra, Winder, and Mary "Lorraine" W. Hudgins and her husband Steve, Loganville; grandchildren, Chris and Caren West, Cary and Kim West, Cory and Julie West and Nick Robinson; great-grandchildren, Rhotie West, Adam West, Ryan West, Alie West, Victoria West, Emily West and Emma West.
Funeral service: Monday, February 1, 2021 in the Memorial Chapel of Berry Funeral Home with interment in Elmhurst Cemetery.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Betty Jane Pulliam West.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In