Betty Janette Black went to be with her Savior Tuesday, April 25, 2023, after an extended illness.
Betty was born in Oglethorpe County to Wayne and Reba (Carter) Lance on March 30, 1933.
Over the years, Betty was a faithful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She trusted Jesus Christ as her Savior many years ago and was a member for many years of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in the Neese community.
Over the years, she worked at Big Ace sewing plant, Discount Jungle Clothing, and with her brothers at Bill’s BBQ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hoyt Black; her father, Wayne Lance, when she was three years old; her mother, Reba Carter Lance Patterson; step-father, Cleo Patterson; her grandson, Gabriel David Black; her brother, William Leon "Bill" Lance and sister-in-law, Edna Wynn Lance; and her brother, Robert Wayne "Bob" Lance.
Betty is survived by her children, Dawn and Mike King, David and Rhonda Black, and Barry and Sharon Black; grandchildren, Bethany Wright, Nathaniel and Sarah Black, Andrew and Katelynn King, Hannah and Dane Gaskins and Caitlyn and Wes Hendrix; great-grandchildren, Camden Wright, Adeline Black and Sophie Black; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Carol Patterson; sister-in-law, Brenda Lance; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
We would like to extend a very special thank you to Betty’s loving caregivers, Jan Hughes, Lucille Bone, Brenda Sanders and Debra Nunley; and to St. Mary’s Hospice, particularly Priscilla, RN.
Funeral service: Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in the Neese community, Hull. Pallbearers will be Nathaniel Black, Andrew King, Dane Gaskins, Wes Hendrix, David Hamdy and Jacob Tolbert.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville.
Flowers are welcomed, or donations may be made to the Gideons International for the purchase of Bibles.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In