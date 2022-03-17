HOMER - Betty Jean Chambers Sprayberry, 91, Homer, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Brookside Assisted Living.
Mrs. Sprayberry was born in Demorest to the late William Lewis and Ester Elizabeth McMillan Chambers. Mrs. Sprayberry was a retired elementary school teacher for Banks County and was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sprayberry was also preceded in death by her husband, James Alexander Sprayberry.
Mrs. Sprayberry is survived by her son, Scott Sprayberry, Homer; daughter, Suzanne Ivey, Homer; and two grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. from Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church with the Revs. Calvin Ward, Phil Ferguson and Brian David officiating with the interment following in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 9-10 a.m. at the church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
