BRASELTON - Betty Jean Davis, 90, Braselton, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Betty loved to decorate, travel, going to the mountains and especially singing and dancing. She never met a stranger.

Survivors include her daughters, Cheryl O'Dell and husband David, Tina Cochran and husband Carl, Donna Kennedy and husband Mark, and Dana Smith and husband Norman; grandchildren, Shannon Elrod, Blaine Elrod and wife Amy, CJ Cochran and wife Alana, Christina Cochran, Carly Kennedy, Casey Kennedy and AJ Smith; and five great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Miller; husband, Eugene Davis; brothers, Ralph Miller and Cecil Frank Miller; and sisters, Runell Lykins and Barbara Ann.

Funeral service: Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. in the Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Dr. Jeff Perkins. Interment cremation.

Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548. lawsonfuneralhome.org. 706-654-0966.

