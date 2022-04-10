DAWSONVILLE - Betty Jean Gardner, 92, Dawsonville, passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

She was born in Conyers to the late Joseph and Mary Ruth Jackson on October 13, 1929.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Aurelian Gardner; son, John Michael Jones; step-daughter, Sandra; brothers, William Edward Jackson, Lamar Jackson and Marvin O’Neal Jackson.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Paul Rollins, Dawsonville; step-children, Lynn and Rob Brown, Conyers, Randy and Lisa Gardner, Lynn Haven, Fla., and Ken and Paula Gardner, Winder; grandchildren, Ryan, Jason, Matthew, Brooke, Brittney, Travis and Scott; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Sawyer, Karson, Cameron, Xavier, Zeb, Avery and Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside service: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Eidson Memorial Cemetery, 5105 Winters Chapel Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30360.

Condolences may be left online at www.beardenfuneralhome.com. Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, Ga. 30534.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of April 10-16

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.