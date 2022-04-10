DAWSONVILLE - Betty Jean Gardner, 92, Dawsonville, passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
She was born in Conyers to the late Joseph and Mary Ruth Jackson on October 13, 1929.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Aurelian Gardner; son, John Michael Jones; step-daughter, Sandra; brothers, William Edward Jackson, Lamar Jackson and Marvin O’Neal Jackson.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Paul Rollins, Dawsonville; step-children, Lynn and Rob Brown, Conyers, Randy and Lisa Gardner, Lynn Haven, Fla., and Ken and Paula Gardner, Winder; grandchildren, Ryan, Jason, Matthew, Brooke, Brittney, Travis and Scott; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Sawyer, Karson, Cameron, Xavier, Zeb, Avery and Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Eidson Memorial Cemetery, 5105 Winters Chapel Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30360.
Condolences may be left online at www.beardenfuneralhome.com. Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, Ga. 30534.
