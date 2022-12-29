BETHLEHEM - Betty Jean Martin, 83, Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
Mrs. Martin was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mrs. Martin is preceded in death by her husband, Odis Martin; son, Jeffrey Martin; mother, Catherine McDaniel Tanner; sister, Cathy House; and nephew, Reggie McDaniel.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her children, Teresa (Terry) Moore, Good Hope, Joann “Josie” (Leonard) Perez, Spring, Texas, Alan Lee, Spring, Texas, David Mitchell Martin, Winder, Denise (Greg) Howington, Nicholson, and Greg (Connie) Martin, Bethlehem; brother, Buddy (Betty) McDaniel, Bethlehem; nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Friday, December 30, 2022, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Le Gibson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Bethlehem.
Family to receive friend: Friday, December 30, 2022, from 1 until 3 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcomed for the funeral service of Mrs. Martin.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
