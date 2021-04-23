COMER - Betty Jean McCannon, 80, Comer, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021.
She was born on May 3, 1940. She retired from Alfred McCannon Well Boring and Drilling where she worked side by side with her husband to build and operate a very successful water well and pump business for 40 years. Betty was never afraid of hard work.
A wife and mother who could fix a pump/well, drive trucks, operate equipment and kept a spotless house. She would give a tough love reminder to anyone making a mess on the job site or in her home. Mama (Grandma) enjoyed helping others, her church family and traveling. A hardworking, outspoken spunky woman. A member of Canaan Baptist Church. Now reunited with family and friends, she is healed and happy singing at her eternity Home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Mrs. McCannon was preceded in death by her loving and caring husband of 40 years, Alfred McCannon; parents, R. T. and Lillie Booth; and a daughter, Tina Marie McCannon.
She is survived by sons, Glenn (Wanda) and Alvin (Penny); by her daughter, Jeanna (Alan); grandchildren, Ricky and Katelyn; step-grandchildren, Bridget and Ray; step-great-grandkids, Kelley Beth, Avery, Tripp and Wyatt (deceased); and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Collier Cemetery, Oglethorpe County. Officiating preacher was Chris Heath who shared God’s Word of truth, promises, peace, comfort and salvation.
Thank you to the funeral home, Roger, John, Mike and Katie and to St. Mary’s Hospital for caring doctors, nurses, staff and the NCCU unit.
In lieu of flowers send memorials to The Gideon’s “Bibles,” Madison County Camp, P.O. Box 238, Hull, Ga. 30646 or P.O. Box 225, Commerce, Ga. 30529; Madison Co. Rotary Club for handicap ramps, P.O. Box 596, Danielsville, Ga. 30633; Collier Cemetery (grass cutting), c/o 326 Collier Church Road, Comer, Ga. 30629; Pleasant Hill Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box, Comer, Ga. 30629; or to the charity of your choice.
Lord and Stephens-East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
