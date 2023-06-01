HOSCHTON - Betty Jean Watkins Beck "Jean Hales Beck", 77, of Hoschton, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness.
Jean was born on May 10, 1946 to the late Robert Lee “Bill” and Annie Ruth (Johnson) Watkins, of Bill Watkins Road, Hoschton. Jean grew up in Hoschton with a sister and brother, working on the family farm, “Indian River Farm”, located within the Sells community.
She graduated from Braselton High School, where she developed lifelong friendships. Jean was a lifelong member of The Center Church and enjoyed sharing stories of she and sister Robbie riding to church on a horse. She had a passion for growing flowers in her yard and often shared clippings with others.
Jean held several successful career paths over the years, most notably as a real estate agent with several real estate brokers in the area: Success Realty, Keller Williams, Bulldog Brokers and Berkshire Hathaway, where she and her son Bill joined together as the “Hales Team”. She received numerous achievement awards, including the “Million Dollar Club” award while serving at Berkshire Hathaway. She was voted #1 Realtor in Jackson County in 2013.
Jean’s two sons from her marriage to William M. “Bill” Hales III, brought her much joy. She was so very proud of their dedication to serve in the military and often spoke of their successes each time they were promoted to a higher rank. Her oldest son, Sgt. William M. “Bill” Hales IV, served four years active duty in the USMC and six years in the reserves. Her youngest son, Lt. Col. Kenneth L. “Ken” Hales is retired from the U.S. Army.
Jean later remarried in 2002 to the late Larry Beck of Braselton and was married until his passing in 2022. She was the proud mother, step-mother, and grandmother of nine grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by husband of 20+ years, Larry Lee Beck; her son, William M. Hales IV; step-daughter, Kimberly Millen Dabboussi; mother and father, Robert L. “Bill” and Annie Ruth Watkins; sister, Robbie Mauldin; and brother, Mike Watkins.
Jean is survived by her son, Lt. Col. Kenneth L. Hales (Amy Lee), Hoschton; grandchildren, Ann Brooks, Caroline Lee, Robert Dean and William Russell Hales, Denver, Colorado, Hunter, Dodge and Cannon Beck, Braselton, and Caitlin and Palmer Beck, Athens; daughter-in-law, Terri Hales Moss (Gary), Hoschton; and several other relatives.
Funeral service: Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 2 p.m. at The Center Church, 7641 Jackson Trail Road, Hoschton, Ga. 30548. Interment to follow at The Center Church Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Blane Spence.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Center Church.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, Lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
