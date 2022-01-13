STATHAM - Betty Jo Herndon, 86, Statham, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at her residence.
She was born December 19, 1935 in Statham to the late Noble and Minnie B. Dial Jackson. Mrs. Herndon was preceded by a daughter-in-law, Annette Herndon. She had attended The Church At Winder and was a retiree of Belks in Athens where she served as a sales associate.
Surviving are sons and daughter-in-law, Mike and Brenda Herndon, Winder, and Harold Herndon, Bethlehem; grandchildren, Casey Burton, Katie Ducato, Kami Herndon, Heath Herndon, Weston Herndon and Christopher Herndon; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Ava Burton, Duncan Ducato, Noah and Nora Herndon, Lilly and Nicholas Herndon.
Graveside service: Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel Christian Church Cemetery with the Revs. Donnie Pennington and Johnny Wright officiating.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Come Alive Ministries, P. O. Box 39, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In