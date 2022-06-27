ALTO - Betty “Jo” McClain White, 84, Alto, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Born on December 3, 1937, she was a daughter of the late William Paul McClain and Augusta Scoggins McClain. Jo was humorous and enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling to the beach and music, especially gospel singings. She was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and traveled with the Joy Bells.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jewell Jackson White Sr.; grandson, Joseph White; brothers and sister-in-law, William Paul McClain Jr., and Hansel and Ruth McClain; sister and brother-in-law, Sara and Johnny Thomas; and brother-in-law, Hubert Hamrick.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis and Wanda White, Winder, and Jewell Jr. and Brenda White, Gainesville; daughters and son-in-law, Lynn and Tony Madden, Lawrenceville, and Barbara Redding, Lula; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat and Darwin Ratliff, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Joyce and Ralph Williamson, Lilburn, and Pearl Hamrick, Sandy Springs; sister-in-law, Margaret McClain, Roswell; several nieces and nephews; and several special friends from Rock Springs.
Funeral service: Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. James Duncan officiating. Interment will follow in Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 747 Rock Springs Road, Lula, Georgia 30554.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
