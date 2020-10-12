NICHOLSON - Betty Jo Smith, 82, Nicholson, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Ms. Smith was born in Athens to the late Willie and Mabell Hopkins Smith. Ms. Smith was a retired retail manager for Superior Paints. In addition to her parents, Ms. Smith was also preceded in death by her sons, Randy Hembree, Ronnie Smith and Johnny Smith.
Ms. Smith is survived by her son, Marty Hembree, Nicholson; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
