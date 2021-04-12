AUBURN - Betty Joe Hoover, 89, Auburn, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021.
She was born August 30, 1931 in Clifty, Tennessee to the late John R. and Nellie Cleo Lewis Cope. Mrs. Hoover was preceded by her husband, James Barton Testement; children, Ronda Testement and Dennis Testement; brother, Clyde Cope; and sisters, Jackie Neal and Shirley Bruce. She was a longtime member of Chestnut Mountain Church of Christ and will be remembered as a loving Christian lady with a wonderful smile and bubbly laugh.
Surviving are children, Larry (Connie) Testement, Braselton, John (Hope) Testement, Gainesville, and Jamie (Jim) Gordon, Auburn; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ron (Joy) Cope, Winder, Robert Baltimore, Dunlap, Tennessee, Jimmy (Dean) Baltimore, Port Charlotte, Florida, Carolyn (Don) Holtz, Gainesville, Florida, and Patsy (George) Patton, Destin, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Ministers Seth Michael and Billy Simmons officiating. Interment will be at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chestnut Mountain Church of Christ, P. O. Box 7540, Chestnut Mountain, Georgia 30502.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
