WINDER - Betty L. Austin, 91, Winder, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Magnolia Estates Assisted Living.
Mrs. Austin was a lifelong member of Eastside Baptist Church.
Mrs. Austin is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. William Jackson Austin; parents, James Manus Deaton Sr. and Ella Meade Deaton; brothers, Daniel, Brunell, Kenneth and James Deaton; sisters, Inez Crowe, Iduma Worley and Emily Cook.
Mrs. Austin is survived by her sons, Dr. Dwight (Karen) Austin, Winder, and David (Phyllis) Austin, Winder; five grandchildren, Dawn Garrett, Karen Rossi, Lauren Austin, Spencer Austin and Amanda Austin Heffernan; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Gilmer officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mrs. Austin to the Eastside Baptist Church.
