COMMERECE - Betty L. Darnell McDonald, 81, Commerce, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. McDonald was born in Commerce to the late Valley and Minnie McElreath Darnell. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McDonald was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert McDonald; and sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Bud James. Mrs. McDonald was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Mrs. McDonald was the babysitter for many children in Commerce. She loved to cook, she loved her church family, and would help anyone that she could.
Mrs. McDonald is survived by her son, whom she loved dearly, Ray McDonald and Shannon, Commerce; three grandchildren, Madison McDonald and Tyler and Devyn Cone.
Graveside service: Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. from Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Verlin Reece officiating. The family request that those in attendance at the service please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. McDonald’s wishes are for donations to go into an education account for her granddaughter, Madison McDonald at South State Bank in Commerce.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
