Betty Lou Elizabeth Marshall Williams, 98, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 30, 2022.
She was born on April 11,1924 in Elm Creek, Nebraska. Betty, was the daughter of the late Orrie and Bertha Mae Balyeat Marshall. She is preceded in death by her late husband of 55 years, Freeman C. Williams; brothers, Keith and Basil Marshall; sisters, Vivian Snook, LaDonna Fuller and Lucretia Fischer; and grandson, Travis Williams.
Immediate family includes her four sons and their spouses, as follows: Richard and Linda Williams, Stephen and Linda Williams, Phillip and Theda Williams and David and Juli Williams; along with five surviving grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Details regarding the planned service on Friday, June 10, 2022 may be found at link: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/stockbridge-ga/horis-a-ward-fairview-chapel/7128.
Betty was a “genuine” Proverbs 31 woman and this is best shown by a tribute done by her grandaughter when she turned 89 – watch it to better understand why Betty was so loved - link: tinyurl.com/BettyMWilliams.
