BRASELTON - Betty Lou Miller, 92, Braselton, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Mrs. Miller was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a daughter to the late Charles and Alice Keefover Jenkins. Mrs. Miller was a homemaker, was a member of Zion Baptist Church and worked as a volunteer at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Charles Miller; sister, Marguerite Huntsberry; and brothers, Walter Jenkins and Ed Jenkins.
Survivors include her children, Ben Miller and his wife Kathy, Braselton, Barry L. Miller and his wife Karon, Eastanollee, Judy Dressner and her husband Paul, Toccoa, and Bob Miller and his wife Cindy, Pendergrass; brother, Robert Jenkins, Albuquerque, N.M.; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and seven great- great-grandchildren also survive.
Private family graveside service: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Braselton with the Rev. Andrew Dixon officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C. 28201-0001or at https://billygraham.org/checkout/give-honor-memorial.php.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In