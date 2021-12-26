COMMERCE - Betty Lou Moore, 90, of Commerce, passed peacefully at home on Saturday, December 25, 2021.
Betty was born in Athens in 1931 to the late Clayburn and Beulah Chapman. She was a member of Ross Chapel Baptist Church. Mrs. Moore was a hardworking woman who never backed down from a challenge. The very definition of a strong family matriarch, she worked for years at a sewing plant, led the kitchen staff at Thrashers, and retired as a housekeeper for Harold and Betty Garrett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William “Billy” Moore; daughter, Patricia Jordan; grandchild, Josh Jordan; and many of her siblings.
Mrs. Moore is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Florence Nell and Jimmy Hattaway; her daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Darrell Garrett; her son and daughter-in-law William “Butch” and Brenda Moore; grandchildren, Kristy Johnson, Tammy Jordan, Wendy Jordan, Katie and Justin Howell; great-grandchildren, Sierria Johnson, Whitney Chandler, Christian Johnson, Summer Vicari, Morgan Barnes, Courtney Palenkas, Trey Palenkas, Rylee Belfield, Kaylee Jordan, Jayton Howell, Ava Howell, Harper Howell and Jaxon Howell; 12 great-great grandchildren; and a number of other family members.
Graveside service: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements.
