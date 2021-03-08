CAMILLA - Betty Lutishia Gober Bullard, 94, Camilla, died Friday, March 5, 2021 at Pelham Parkway Nursing Home.
Born July 9, 1926 in Madison County, Mrs. Bullard was the daughter of the late Henry Jackson Gober Sr. and Willie Jo Bray Gober. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Webb Bullard Jr.; and siblings, Henry Jackson Gober Jr., Priscilla Gober Green, Martha Gober Sharp and William Joseph Gober.
Betty came to Mitchell County in 1950 to work at the Mitchell County Hospital. She met and married William Webb Bullard Jr. They were married for over 57 years until his death in 2008. Along with working at Mitchell County Hospital, Betty also worked for Dr. Oliver Gunter and Dr. Abe and Dr. Zeny Magat. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Camilla.
Survivors include two daughters, India Sumner (Gene), St. Marys, and Lu Bullard, Camilla; a son, William Webb “Bill” Bullard III (Lydia), Camilla; grandchildren, Frank Eugene Sumner (Mega), Kimberly Lutishia Yarborough (David), BrayAnna Bernier (Mitch) and William Webb “Will” Bullard IV; great-grandchildren,Tyler E. Yarborough, Isaiah E. Sumner, Emalee Lutishia Sumner, Rylee J. Yarborough, Sarah B. Sumner, Olivia Jane Bernier and Charlotte B. Bernier; brothers-in-law, Eugene Green, Danielsville, Harrell Sharp, Hopeful, Fred Bullard (Marion), Camilla, and Louie Bullard (Bobbie), Macon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral service: Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Oakview Cemetery. The Rev. Chad Boyd will officiate.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Camilla, P.O. Box 414, Camilla, Ga. 31730 or charity of your choice.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In