CARLTON - The unstoppable matriarch Betty Mack Benton Guest, Carlton, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2020.
Betty was the wife of the late John H. Guest Sr. After his death she did what any woman would do. She ran the farm, raised the kids and spoiled the grandkids. Betty was the epitome of what a matriarch should be. She lead by example, teaching her family what it means to be a Christian, to have a deep work ethic, to love your neighbors, to rest on Sundays, and to take care of your family.
Outside of her family Betty loved reading, gardening and a good garage sale. She taught her grandchildren to catfish, dump chicken trays, and the fine art of finding a bargain. She is already missed by everyone.
Betty will be loved and remembered by her family, daughter, Beverly Lastinger (Anthony), Carlton; Brenda Davis, Carlton; John H. Guest Jr. (June), Carlton; nine grandchildren spread throughout the Southeast; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews across the country.
In addition to her parents, Roy and George Will Benton; and husband; she is preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Guest; her great-granddaughter, Braxlynn Ann-Grace Smith; sister, Emma Jean Cooper; and the Benton brothers, J.M., Charles, Emory, Luther, Billy Joe and G.W.
Funeral service: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at New Town Baptist Church. The Rev. Chuck Black and Bruce Freeland will be officiating. Interment will follow immediately with Brian York, Brady York, Randy Fallaw, Lee Morrell, Douglas Huff and Andy Culbertson honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 1-2 p.m.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
