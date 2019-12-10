WINDER - Betty McElhannon, 84, Winder, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019.
Betty was a native of Hoschton and a 1954 graduate of Braselton High School. She was a member of the Winder First Baptist Church and the Faithful Ones Sunday School Class. Betty worked for several banks throughout her life including The Peoples Bank, Bank of Barrow and Bank South and she retired working as a receptionist for Winder Health Care.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Lucille Montgomery Baird; and a daughter, Vickie McElhannon.
Betty was survived by her son, James McElhannon Jr., Statham; a daughter, Debbie Albritton (Tim), Winder; two sisters, Linda Ash (Joel), Pendergrass, and Patsy Hammond, Winder; and two grandchildren, Tori Doyle (Drew), Flowery Branch, and Julia Albritton, Athens.
She was known for her sweet smile and her witness to others through the cards she sent family and friends consistently throughout the years.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Funeral service: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Chad Mantooth officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Floral contributions are welcome, but donations may also be made to the Winder Health Care and Rehab Christmas store.
