COMMERCE - Betty Minish Brock, 89, Commerce, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Bountiful Hills Assisted Living.
Mrs. Brock was born in Commerce to the late Howard and Annie Sue Nunn Saxon. Mrs. Brock was a member of Erastus Christian Church and was a retired poultry farmer. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brock was also preceded in death by her first husband and the children’s father, R.B. Minish; second husband, William L. Brock; grandson, Matthew Minish; and sister, Syble Martin.
Mrs. Brock is survived by her daughter, Cindy Edwards (Chuck); sons, Dennis Minish (Teresa) and Ricky Minish (Angie); seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. from Erastus Christian Church with Carl Beckham and Steven Parker officiating with the interment following in the Minish Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, April 12, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
