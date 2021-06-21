COMMERCE - Betty N. McClung, 83, Commerce, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. McClung was born in Commerce to the late John and Leona Moore McDuffie. Mrs. McClung was retired from Kirkland’s and is a member of Gillsville Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McClung was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Mack McClung; daughter, Vonna McClung; four brothers, Joe, Jr., Watson and Leon McDuffie; and five sisters, Johnnie Shubert, Gracie Shubert, Dorothy Mizell, Mamie Payne and Winnie Roach.

Mrs. McClung is survived by her daughter, Susie Bowers, Commerce; son, Norman McClung, The Villages, Fla.; granddaughter, Leanne Samples (Will), Danielsville; great-granddaughter, Madison Samples, Danielsville; brother, Gene McDuffie (Annie Bob), Commerce.

Funeral service: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Bill Calhoun and Terry Rice officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Monday, June 21, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mtn., Ga. 30502.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Week of June 20-26

