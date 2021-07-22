Betty Nation Childers Bullock

HULL — Betty Nation Childers Bullock, 84, of Hull passed away July 20, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late, Rev. Walter & Margie Nation. Mrs. Bullock was preceded in death by her previous husbands, Curtis Childers and Charlie Bullock; daughter and a son, Kathy Childers and William Eddie Tucker; and brother and sister, Roy Cecil Nation and Shirley Inez Rogers.

Funeral services: Friday July 23, 2021, 1 p.m. at Word Of Life Church with the Rev. Herman Nation officiating.

Family to visit at the church: Friday July 23, 2021, from 12 p.m. until service time.

The interment will be in Colbert cemetery.

Survivors include: Son and daughter, Charles (Faye) Tucker and Debra Childers; brother, the Rev. Herman (Patsy) Nation; three grandchildren, Brandon, Kurt and Lacey; several great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com

