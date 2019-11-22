WINDER - Betty Ogle Maynard, 90, Winder, passed away November 18, 2019.
A native of Hall County, she was born May 10, 1929 to Hoyt and Allene Williams Ogle who preceded her. Betty was the widow of Ben Maynard Sr., who died in 2003. She had lived in Winder since 2000, and was a former Doraville resident.
Surviving are children, Ben Maynard Jr., Gainesville, Laurie Maynard Marchman, Winder, and Robert M. (Lynn) Maynard, Gainesville; grandchildren, Rebecca Marchman (Alec) Richardson, Buford, Ryan (Hallie Clapper) Marchman, Tampa, Fla., Melissa (Paul) Akins, Cleveland, Kelli Maynard and Jennifer Zuares, both of Gainesville; beloved caregiver, Carla Sheridan; and a number of great -grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Friday, November 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Dwain Cassady officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In