WINDER - Betty Roberts, 88, Winder, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Roberts was preceded by her husband, James Roberts; and a son, Phil “Boat” Roberts. She was a daughter of the late Arthur and Montine McDaniel Casper. Mrs. Roberts was a retired seamstress, having served at Empire Manufacturing Company for a number of years.
Surviving are children and spouses, Terry and Brenda Roberts, Bethlehem, Gail and Jr. Dailey, Ronnie and Barbara Roberts, Lynn Roberts, and Timmy and Denise Roberts, all of Winder; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Casper, Winder; sister, Sandra Lee, Winder; and special friend, Ann Fulcher.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Wright officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
