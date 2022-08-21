BOGART - Betty Ruth Scarborough Gillen, 91, Bogart, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Cambridge Post Acute Care Center in Snellville.
Mrs. Gillen was born in the Ila community on January 14, 1931, daughter of the late Joe Scarborough and the late Blanche Hyde Scarborough. She was a caregiver and member of Mount Hermon Presbyterian Church in Ila.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Thomas Gillen; and siblings, Evie Scarborough, Harold Scarborough, Mozelle Clark, William Carroll Scarborough, Nellie Jo Scarborough, Jim Scarborough, Marvin Scarborough, Frank Scarborough, Shirley Scarborough and Glenn Scarborough.
Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Alva and David Hay, Bogart; 19 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the Mount Hermon Presbyterian Church with her Eulogy given by her family. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 1-1:30 p.m. at the church. During other times the family will be at their respective homes.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Brightmoor Hospice for their special care over the past two months.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
