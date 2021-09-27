MAYSVILLE - Betty Sanders Lee, 81, Maysville, entered into rest Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Mrs. Lee was born in Pendergrass, a daughter of the late Arthur H. and Mamie Turpin Sanders. Mrs. Lee was a member of Maysville Baptist Church, was a licensed cosmetologist and owned Betty’s Beauty Shop for a number of years.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lee is preceded by her husband, Robert W. “Bob” Lee; grandson, Jordan Lee; sisters, Mary Sanders Highfield and Mildred Sanders Garrison; brothers, J.T. Sanders and Bill Sanders; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Maureen and Roy Garrett; and brother-in-law, M.P. Garrison.
Survivors include a daughter, Cathy Lee Parham and her husband Dean, Dacula; son, David Lee, Commerce; grandchildren, Leslie Parham, Dylan Parham, Brandon Lee and Cassidy Lee; great-grandchildren, Colton Hall and Caden Hall; sister, Hazel Sanders Landrum and her husband Tom, Winterville; brother, James T. Sanders and his wife Loree, Pendergrass; sister-in-law, Johnnie Sanders; and brother-in-law, Cecil Highfield.
Graveside service: Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Jackson Memorial Gardens with Cecil Highfield officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Dylan Parham, Colton Hall, Ricky Savage, Nathan Martin, Brandon Lee and Burt Sanders.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 9–10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of Northeast Georgia, 2150 Limestone Parkway #222, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 or at www.nghs.com.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In