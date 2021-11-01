JEFFERSON - Betty Sue Carter Spence, 89, Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, October 29, 2021.
Mrs. Spence was born in Winder, a daughter of the late Lissie Clayton Carter and the late Daisy Bailey Carter Holcombe. Mrs. Spence was a long-time member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church, and was currently a member of the White Plains Baptist Church. Mrs. Spence retired from Johns Manville Corporation. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Spence is preceded by her husband, Albert Lannis Spence Sr.; and by six sisters and one brother and was the last survivor of her immediate family.
Mrs. Spence is survived by a loving family that will cherish her memory forever and that consists of a daughter, Brenda Jones (Tommy), Jefferson; son, Albert Spence (Pam), Winder; four grandchildren, Kristi Collins (Jeff), Jennifer Roberts (Terry), Tracy Jones (Angie) and Taylor Spence; 14 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Carey Pittman officiating with burial to follow in the Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Tracy Jones, Brandon Morrow, Cody Clark, Destin Williams, Kolton Jones, Jake Roberts, Grayson Collins and Jimmy Autry. Eddie Atha, Chris Ledbetter, Bill Byrd, Jimmy Demarco, Junior McDaniel, Pat Carter, James Carter, John Michael Scott, James Scott, Joe Scott and Josh Scott will all be honored as honorary pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Monday, November 1, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Betty Spence to the Cedar Creek Baptist Church, 403 Cedar Creek Road, Winder, Georgia 30680 or to the White Plains Baptist Church, 3650 Highway 124, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com. Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In