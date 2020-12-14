DANIELSVILLE - Betty Sue Elizabeth Smith Moseley, 79, Danielsville, died on Sunday, December 13, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Franklin Moseley Sr.; her parents, Hoke Smith and Estelle Carithers Smith; and her brother, Bobby Ray Smith.
Betty is survived by her son, Frank (Donna) Moseley; and granddaughter, Cynthia Beth Moseley.
Funeral service: Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Meadow Baptist Church. A graveside committal service will follow at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, N.Y. 10016 or at kidney.org.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
