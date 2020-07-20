Betty Weems Freemon, 86, died peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Fountains of Franklin in Franklin, Tenn.
She was born in Dalton on April 27, 1934.
Betty was a talented artist, a voracious reader and a fearless traveler. She was brilliant, with a photographic memory and an insatiable appetite to learn. A high school graduate at age 16, she graduated early from The University of Tennessee at Knoxville with degrees in Home Economics Education and Dietetics.
She married the love of her life, Jim Freemon, at age 21. At 24, she began her career as a registered dietitian, and gave birth to the first of her four children. In her 40s, she and a friend opened a fashion consulting business in Florence, Ala. At age 55, she finished her Master’s in Education and began a third career as a middle school media specialist in Calhoun.
She and her husband eventually retired in Winder. She was active in the Baptist faith, loved singing in the church choir, taught Sunday School, delivered Meals on Wheels, served on the board of directors of the Winder Public Library and was an active photographer, painter and sculptor. Intelligent, creative, kind, innovative and clever, Betty inspired her family and friends to pursue their own dreams without restrictions.
She is survived by her sons, Galen (Janet), Brett (Donna) and Richard (Darlene); daughter, Alison; brother, Grady (Jimmie) Weems; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James “Jim” Freemon; and her parents, Dora Hughes Weems and Lile Andrew Weems.
Celebration of life service: Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Baskin Chapel at Brentwood Baptist Church in Brentwood, Tenn., with Gaye Waggener officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. in the parlor. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service will be live-streamed, if possible, and posted to a private YouTube channel for viewing. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be given to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, the SBC International Mission Board, or the Winder (Ga) Public Library.
