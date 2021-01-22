BALDWIN - Betty Wilbanks Pruitt, 87, Baldwin, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021.
Mrs. Pruitt was born on April 18, 1933 in Banks County to the late Guy and Birdie Lane Wilbanks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Eugene Talmadge Pruitt Sr.; sisters, Mary Evelyn Amig, Frances Duncan and Virginia Vansant; and brother, Lane WIlbanks.
Mrs. Pruitt was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was in retail sales for over 20 years, and was a volunteer with the Habersham Medical Center Auxillary. Betty was a loving mother and grandmother, she was known to her children as "Meemaw Pruitt" and "Grandma." She was an avid traveler and was very adventurous, having seen most of the United States.
Survivors include her children, Gene Pruitt and Peggy, Cornelia, Debra Ely and Stephen, Sandy Springs, and Greg Pruitt and Pam, Alto; sister, Guynell Creighton, Canton; brother, Donald WIlbanks, Baldwin; grandchildren, Kristy Hill, Kimberly Jones and Brandi Kimbrell; great-grandchildren, Tinsley HIll, Madeline Garrison, Riley Kimbrell, Bayleigh Kimbrell and Cole Kimbrell; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service: Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Mountain View Baptist Church with Pastors Chad Parker and Billy Burrell officiating. Interment will be held at the Yonah Memorial Gardens in Demorest.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 22, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511, 706-778-7123.
