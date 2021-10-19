NICHOLSON - Bettye J. Massingill Blackburn Bond walked into the arms of her Lord this Monday, October 18, 2021.
Bettye was the oldest child of Waldo H. and Julia Hope Massingill. She was preceded in death by three children, Gloria and Jimmy Lynn Blackburn and Gwendolynn Blackburn Marcum; a dear brother ,Robert Travis Massingill; and her late husband, Clinton C. Bond.
Bettye is survived by four children, Faith Blackburn Llane, Westley Stephen Blackburn (Norma), Michael Wayne Blackburn and Daniel Joseph Bond; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren also survive.
Her beliefs were that your life is your funeral. There will be no flowers or services.
Those wishing to send condolences or visit the family are welcome to do so. Anyone wishing to donate to her memory may do so to Gordon Chapel United Methodist Church, 6625 Nowhere Road, Hull, Georgia 30646. These donations are to be forwarded to the United Methodist Children’s Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
