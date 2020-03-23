WINDER - Beverly Carol Lynn, 68, Winder, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Mrs. Lynn was a native of Huntsville, Alabama and graduated from Lee High School in 1970. She worked at the Gwinnett Medical Center Women's Pavilion. Mrs. Lynn had a heart of gold and was very passionate about her grandchildren and Christmas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy Newby; and brother, Dickie Newby.
Mrs. Lynn is survived by her husband, Robert "Skip" Lynn; daughters and son-in-law, Susan and Jeff Parker and Nicki Collins, Commerce; brother and sisters-in-law, Butch and Tina Newby, Brownsboro, Ala. and Beth Newby, Huntsville, Ala.; grandsons, Jeff Lynn, Athens, Hunter Parker, Hoschton, and Dale Collins, Commerce; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Kaitlyn and Jonathan Murphy, Canton.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by: Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, Ga. 30046, 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com.
