WINDER - Beverly Carol Lynn, 68, Winder, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Mrs. Lynn was a native of Huntsville, Alabama and graduated from Lee High School in 1970. She worked at the Gwinnett Medical Center Women's Pavilion. Mrs. Lynn had a heart of gold and was very passionate about her grandchildren and Christmas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy Newby; and brother, Dickie Newby.

Mrs. Lynn is survived by her husband, Robert "Skip" Lynn; daughters and son-in-law, Susan and Jeff Parker and Nicki Collins, Commerce; brother and sisters-in-law, Butch and Tina Newby, Brownsboro, Ala. and Beth Newby, Huntsville, Ala.; grandsons, Jeff Lynn, Athens, Hunter Parker, Hoschton, and Dale Collins, Commerce; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Kaitlyn and Jonathan Murphy, Canton.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

