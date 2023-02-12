SNELLVILLE - Beverly Diane Thomas, 74, Snellville, formerly of Commerce, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late John C. and Hazel Davis Bridges. Mrs. Thomas received her Bachelor's Degree from Berry College and her Masters from Walden University. She taught at Lawrenceville Elementary School in Gwinnett County for over 25 years. She found joy in buying and selling antiques.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Ricky Thomas; son, Adam (Darcie) Thomas, Suwanee; daughter, Ashley ( Jonathan) Golliher, Athens; brother, Dennis (Judy) Bridges, Commerce; and five grandchildren also survive, Gracie Thomas, Lauren Thomas, Madison Gollilher, Abby Golliher and Hudson Golliher.
Funeral service: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home with the Rev. David Harbin officiating. Burial will be in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, February 13, 2023, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
