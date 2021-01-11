COMMERCE - Beverly Eleanor Williams, 84, Commerce, died Friday, January 8, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospice House.
Mrs. Williams was born in Millville, Mass. to the late Lionel Armand and Aurore Marcoux Chamberland. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Commerce, where she retired as secretary. In addition to working at the church, Mrs. Williams helped found The Cold Sassy Players Community Theater and was a member of The Lost Arts Club, both in Commerce. She was a talented seamstress and artist.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, J. Tom Williams.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Sanders (David) and Leslie Stephens (Kim), both of Commerce; sister, Claire Gaus; grandchildren, Laura Boles (Baker), Jessica Sills (Taylor), Joseph Sanders and Katherine Stewart (Hunter); and great-grandchildren, Bennett Boles and Julia Louise Sills.
Graveside service: Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Grey Hill Cemetery with Dr. Carlton Allen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International, Banks-Jackson Camp, P.O. Box 225, Commerce, GA 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
