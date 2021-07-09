Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.