COLBERT - Beverly Jean Smith Chandler, 88, Colbert, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Avery Place in Winterville.
Mrs. Chandler was born in Austin, Minn. on January 5, 1934, daughter of the late Milton Smith and the late Olive Plat Smith. She was a homemaker and of the Episcopal faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Betsy Chandler and Cindy Yearly; and sister, Pat Jacobsen.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Franklin Chandler; sons and daughter-in-law, Scott and Lynn Chandler, Colbert, and Russell Chandler, Colbert; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Tony Moon officiating. A private interment will follow in the Bullock Chandler Family Cemetery in Colbert.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the University Cancer and Blood Center, 3320 Old Jefferson Road, Athens, Ga. 30607.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the University Cancer and Blood Center, 3320 Old Jefferson Road, Athens, Ga. 30607.
