COMMERCE - Beverly Joan Hemphill Nesbit, 86, Commerce, died Sunday, September 5, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Nesbit was born in Greensboro, N.C. to the late Burley M. and Myrtle Virginia Bennett Hemphill Sr. She was a member of the Commerce First United Methodist Church and was retired from the University of Georgia. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nesbit was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Samuel Hemphill.

Mrs. Nesbit is survived her daughter, Lisa Nesbit, Commerce; sister, Betty Kellum, Greensboro, N.C.; brother, Burley Hemphill Jr. (Clara), Jefferson; and sister-in-law, Connie Hemphill, Athens.

Funeral service: Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Commerce First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joshua Carr officiating. Interment will follow at Grey Hill Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church from.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

September 5-11

