HULL - Beverly Marie Pittman, 77, Hull, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Born on March 12, 1944, she was the daughter of Inez Martin Anderson and James D. Anderson. A native of Athens and a long-time resident of Madison County, she was of the Baptist faith and was known for her strong work ethic.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Pittman; sisters, Edith A. Bell, Oconee County, and Ann Williams, South Carolina.
Survivors include her daughter, Dawn Mobley, Jackson County; grandson, Austin Pittman, Oconee County; sisters, Jean Taylor, Oklahoma, Linda Hale, Athens, and Sandra Thomas (Ray), Colbert; six nieces and nephews; nine great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great-niece.
Celebration of life: Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lord & Stephens East with the Rev. Ray Finger officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens is entrusted with arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
