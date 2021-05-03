Beverly Reynolds Martin, 82, wife of the late Carl Otis Martin Jr., died Friday, April 30, 2021.
Born in Crawford, she was the daughter of the late Enoch James Reynolds and Lorene Bellew Reynolds; and sister to the late Jim C. Reynolds. Mrs. Martin was a homemaker and faithful member of Restoration Apostolic Church.
She is survived by her three children, Chuck (Wendy) Martin, Sherri (Kelvin) Poole and Scott (Kelli) Martin; 10 grandchildren, Blake, Courtney (Wesley), Ryan (Elise), Andy, Amber (Scottie), Benjamin (Alex), Brandi (Andy), Jamie, Shanna (Luke) and Matthew; and 17 great-grandchildren that were her pride and joy.
Funeral service: Monday, May 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Restoration Apostolic Church in Winterville with Pastor Ed Walden officiating. . Interment will be private.
Family to receive friends: Monday, May 3, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
