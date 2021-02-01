NICHOLSON - Beverly Ruth Pittman, 88, Nicholson, died Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Pittman was born in Nicholson to the late Lovie Thurston and Lucy Burroughs Seagraves. She was a member of Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church and a member of United Methodist Women. She was a retired nurse.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pittman was preceded in death by her husband, Buford “Boots” Pittman.
Mrs. Pittman is survived by her sons, Billy Pittman (Elaine), Carnesville, and Larry Pittman (Patsy), Nicholson; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside services will be held at Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Billy Pittman and Pastor Andy Hargrove officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church to sponsor a child going to Camp Glisson.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
