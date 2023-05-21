DANIELSVILLE - Bill Howard Goss, 81, Danielsville, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Goss was born in Danielsville, on May 1, 1942, son of the late Fred Goss and the late Floretta Evans Goss. He was the owner and operator of his own business where he was a heavy equipment operator. Mr. Goss was a longtime member of Colbert First Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Allen Leon Goss and Floyd Goss.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Jean Moon Goss; sons, Mark Goss, Athens, and Cody Goss, Danielsville; daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Tim Shubert, Hull; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Colbert First Baptist Church with Pastor Blaine Seagraves officiating. Interment will follow in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 10-11 a.m. at the church. During other times, the family will be at the home.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
