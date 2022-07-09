WINDER - Bill Layfield, 74, Winder, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Layfield was a native of Forest Park, but later re-located to Winder in 1976. He served the United States faithfully in the Army and retired from General Motors after 30 years of dedicated service. Mr. Layfield was a longtime member of Hebron Baptist Church, and was a current member of Union Grove Baptist Church. He will be best remembered by his family as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Mr. Layfield is preceded in death by his parents, Ossie and Sarah Layfield; and granddaughter, Anna Grace Peevy.
Mr. Layfield is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carol Simonds Layfield, Winder; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Jim Peevy, Dacula; sister, Judy Layfield Kindred, Forest Park; and four grandchildren, Carter, Caleb, Spencer, and Kate Peevy.
Funeral service: Friday, July 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula with the Revs. Jim Peevy and Larry Wynn officiating. Interment with military honors will follow the service in the Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Layfield will Lie in State on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 1 until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hebron Baptist Church.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home, Winder.
The family welcomes flowers or donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of Atlanta in memory of his beloved granddaughter, Anna Grace Peevy.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In