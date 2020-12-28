BISHOP - Bill Meeler, 78, Bishop, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020.
Born on January 17, 1942, he was the son of the late Arthur Ethridge Meeler and Lottie Ardell Kidd.
Bill enjoyed watching football, hunting and fishing, and could always be found tinkering with something.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Delories Ruark.
Survivors include his soulmate, Jeanne Pittman; son, Starr Meeler (Amy); daughter, Donna Medlock; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
There will be a private service at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with the Rev. David Maddox officiating. Interment will follow at Farmington Cemetery.
Lord and Stephens West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In