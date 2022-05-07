JEFFERSON - Billie Dean McCain Black, 84, Jefferson, entered rest Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Mrs. Black was born in Winder, a daughter of the late Jesse Henry McCain and the late Louise Waddell McCain, was a homemaker and a member of Galilee Christian Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Black is preceded by her husband, James Edward Black; and her mother and father-in-law, Jerry M. and Ruby Black.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Black, Jefferson, and Chad Black (Denise), Jefferson; grandchildren, Dusty and Dallas Black, McCain Black, Tyler Alexander, Kaleb Alexander and Mason Alexander; great-grandchildren, Hudson and Hadlee Black; sister, Mary George Anderson, Huntsville, Alabama; and three cousins, Janice Kesler, George and Jerry Waddell also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. from the Galilee Christian Church with Minister Nick Vipperman officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Billie Dean McCain Black to the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery Fund, 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
