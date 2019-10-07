Billie Jean “Jane” Holcomb, 78, passed away on October 4, 2019.
Mrs. Holcomb was the daughter of the late Harry and Marie McSpadden Willingham. Mrs. Holcomb was the widow of the late Rodney Mervin Holcomb.
Funeral service: Sunday October 6, 2019 at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Statham Cemetery. The Revs. Mike Reardon, Leon Pass and Bobby Allen will officiate.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her children, Michael (Mary Ann) Holcomb, and Debbie (Jimmy) Cain; brother; David Willingham; sister; Belinda Powell; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
